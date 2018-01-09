Chair of the Pensions Regulator re-appointed

His renewed term will commence from 1 April 2018 for a 3 year period up to 31 March 2021.

Mark Boyle became Non-Executive Chair of The Pensions Regulator in April 2014. To date, his career has spanned the banking, FTSE corporate and central government sectors.

From 2011 until March 2016, he was also the independent Non-Executive Chair of HM Land Registry. Previous to this he was Director and Chief Operating Officer at the Shareholder Executive, the specialist team based in the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (formerly the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills) that looked after a portfolio of government-owned businesses ranging from the Royal Mail to Ordnance Survey.

Before this he spent 12 years in senior commercial and corporate development roles with 2 major FTSE companies, Compass Group and Rentokil Initial. The first 15 years of his career were spent in banking with Lloyds Bank International and Kleinwort Benson.

More information

The Pensions Regulator is the regulator of work-based pension schemes in the UK. It is an executive non-departmental public body of the Department for Work and Pensions.