Chair of the Animals in Science Committee

If so, this is an exceptional opportunity to deliver reports and policy advice to ensure that government is best placed to maintain the highest standards in the welfare of animals used in research.

Location: Central London.

Time commitment: The expected time commitment is up to 20 days per year.

Remuneration: Unremunerated; however travel and subsistence expenses will be reimbursed.

The Animals in Science Committee (ASC) is a non-departmental public body sponsored by the Home Office to provide independent advice to the government on the use of animals in scientific procedures, advise the Animal Welfare Ethical Review Bodies on good practice, and exchange information with other national bodies within the European Union.

We are seeking a new chair with the ability to set the strategic direction of the ASC and oversee the development and delivery of independent and expert advice to government. The successful candidate will ideally have:

committee experience at a senior level, including strong organisational and communication skills and the ability to effectively chair multi-disciplinary meetings

experience of negotiating between conflicting expert opinions

You will possess the ability to think logically and objectively in analysing complex information in order to identify key issues and make effective decisions, including excellent judgement under pressure. Therefore a clear understanding of the role of scientific advice in informing policy in an area of political and public attention and sensitivity is essential.

This will be a 3-year appointment with the possibility of re-appointment.

More information and details of how to apply.

The closing date for applications is midnight on Sunday 11 March 2018.

We value and promote diversity and are committed to equality of opportunity for all and appointments made on merit