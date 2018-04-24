Centre for Applied Science and Technology (CAST) becomes part of Dstl

On 1 April 2018 the Centre for Applied Science and Technology (CAST) was officially integrated into the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) as part of the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead attended the Sandridge site on the morning of 3 April to meet with staff and welcome them to Dstl.

Dstl will now become the primary delivery organisation for the provision of the science and technology required by the Home Office. The specialist team of scientists and engineers at CAST provide expert advice, innovation and frontline support in response to a range of Home Office and other government needs. A review in 2016 by the Home Office decided that integrating with Dstl was the best option for continued resilience in future.

Defence Minister Guto Bebb said:

‘In the aftermath of the Salisbury, we’ve seen how our world-leading scientists provide critical national capabilities and work right at the frontline of our country’s defence. By integrating the Centre for Applied Science and Technology (CAST), Dstl will become a more capable organisation, ready to respond to threats even more effectively and provide expert scientific advice to the Government at any time.’

Gary Aitkenhead, Chief Executive of Dstl, said:

The integration will provide a larger, more resilient and capable science and technology organisation. As a single entity, Dstl will be able to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the wider challenges of defence, security and resilience.

The decision was agreed formally by the MOD and the Home Office in January 2017. Integration work will continue until the full relocation and integration of CAST, which will include the physical relocation and closure of the Sandridge and Langhurst sites by 2020.