Press release
Carillion: Official Receiver's update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
More than 10,000 of Carillion’s pre-liquidation workforce have now found secure ongoing employment, following the transfer of 179 staff to new employers.
Regretably 23 employees whose positions are no longer required as Carillion’s business transfers to new suppliers will leave the business later this week.
I am continuing to talk with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts and will keep staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.
Further information:
- In total, to date 10,125 jobs have been saved and 1,825 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- This information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- More than 5,000 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts
- Further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk