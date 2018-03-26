Carillion: Official Receiver's update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

A further 481 jobs have been saved with employees transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts that Carillion had been delivering. More than 9,000 employees have now been found secure ongoing employment.

Regrettably we have been unable to find ongoing employment for a further 123 employees who will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service will provide them with every support to find new work.

Discussions with potential purchasers continue. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.