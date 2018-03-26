News story
Carillion: Official Receiver's update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
A further 481 jobs have been saved with employees transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts that Carillion had been delivering. More than 9,000 employees have now been found secure ongoing employment.
Regrettably we have been unable to find ongoing employment for a further 123 employees who will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service will provide them with every support to find new work.
Discussions with potential purchasers continue. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.
Further information
- In total, to date 9,073 jobs have been saved and 1,705 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- This information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- More than 6,400 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts
- Further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk