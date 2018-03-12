News story
Carillion: Official Receiver's update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
Secure ongoing employment with new suppliers has been found for a further 305 employees who work on facilities management, defence and construction contracts.
Regrettably we have been unable to find ongoing employment for a further 78 employees who will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service will provide them with every support to find new work.
Discussions with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts are continuing.
Further information:
- in total, to date 8,521 jobs have been saved and there have been 1,536 redundancies as part of the liquidation. Close to half (46%) of the pre-liquidation workforce have now found secure ongoing employment
- this information does not include contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- approximately 7,300 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts
Published 12 March 2018