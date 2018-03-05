Carillion: Official Receiver's update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

A further 150 employees will transfer to new suppliers who have picked up contracts that Carillion had been delivering. Close to half (45%) of the pre-liquidation workforce have now been found secure ongoing employment.

Regretably we have been unable to find ongoing employment for a further 87 employees who will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service will provide them with every support to find new work and they are also entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.

Discussions with potential purchasers continue. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.

