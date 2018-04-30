Carillion: Official Receiver's update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

11,450 employees have been found secure ongoing employment as a further 357 jobs have now been saved with employees transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts Carillion had been delivering.

Regretably 36 employees, whose positions are no longer required as Carillion’s business transfers to new suppliers, will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service will provide them with every support to find new work.

I continue to talk with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts and will keep staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.

