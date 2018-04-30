Press release
Carillion: Official Receiver's update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
11,450 employees have been found secure ongoing employment as a further 357 jobs have now been saved with employees transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts Carillion had been delivering.
Regretably 36 employees, whose positions are no longer required as Carillion’s business transfers to new suppliers, will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service will provide them with every support to find new work.
I continue to talk with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts and will keep staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.
further information:
- In total, to date 11,450 jobs have been saved and 2,257 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- This information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- Around 3,300 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts
- Further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk