Carillion: Official Receiver's update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

A further 133 jobs have been saved with employees transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts that Carillion had been delivering. This takes the number of employees who have been found secure ongoing employment to more than 11,000.

Regretably 59 employees whose positions are no longer required as Carillion’s business transfers to new suppliers will leave the business.

I continue to liaise with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts and remain committed to keeping staff, elected employee representatives and unions informed as these arrangements are confirmed.

further information: