Press release
Carillion: Official Receiver's update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
A further 133 jobs have been saved with employees transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts that Carillion had been delivering. This takes the number of employees who have been found secure ongoing employment to more than 11,000.
Regretably 59 employees whose positions are no longer required as Carillion’s business transfers to new suppliers will leave the business.
I continue to liaise with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts and remain committed to keeping staff, elected employee representatives and unions informed as these arrangements are confirmed.
further information:
- In total, to date 11,093 jobs have been saved and 2,221 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- This information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- More than 3,700 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts
- Further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk