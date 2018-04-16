Press release
Carillion: Official Receiver's update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
A further 835 jobs have been saved with employees transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts that Carillion had been delivering. Close to 11,000 employees have now been found secure ongoing employment.
Regretably 337 employees whose positions are no longer required as Carillion’s business transfers to new suppliers will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service will provide them with every support to find new work.
I continue to talk with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts and will keep staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.
Further information
- In total, to date 10,960 jobs have been saved and 2,162 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- This information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- Just under 4,000 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts
- Further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk