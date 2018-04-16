Carillion: Official Receiver's update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

A further 835 jobs have been saved with employees transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts that Carillion had been delivering. Close to 11,000 employees have now been found secure ongoing employment.

Regretably 337 employees whose positions are no longer required as Carillion’s business transfers to new suppliers will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service will provide them with every support to find new work.

I continue to talk with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts and will keep staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.

