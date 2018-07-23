Carillion: Official Receiver's employment update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

“A further 65 jobs have been transferred to new suppliers over the past week, taking the total number of jobs saved to just under 13,500 positions. Regrettably, 15 people will be leaving the business as their roles are no longer required and Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service is available to support them find new work.

“I would like to thank all staff for the professionalism they have shown throughout the liquidation and we will continue to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions as arrangements are confirmed.”

