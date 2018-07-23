News story
Carillion: Official Receiver's employment update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
“A further 65 jobs have been transferred to new suppliers over the past week, taking the total number of jobs saved to just under 13,500 positions. Regrettably, 15 people will be leaving the business as their roles are no longer required and Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service is available to support them find new work.
“I would like to thank all staff for the professionalism they have shown throughout the liquidation and we will continue to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions as arrangements are confirmed.”
Further information
- this week 65 roles transferred to new suppliers taking the total jobs saved to 13,495 jobs (73% of the pre-liquidation workforce) and 2,422 (13%) jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- a further 1,270 employees have left the business during the liquidation through finding new work, retirement or for other reasons
- this information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- just over 1,000 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease its remaining contracts
- further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk