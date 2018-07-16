Carillion: Official Receiver's employment update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

“Over 1,000 employees have transferred to new suppliers during the past week – close to three quarters of Carillion’s pre-liquidation workforce have now been found secure on-going employment.

“Regretably three roles in the corporate centre are no longer required and those employees will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service is available to support them find new work.

“I would like to thank all staff for the professionalism they have shown throughout the liquidation.”

