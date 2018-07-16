News story
Carillion: Official Receiver's employment update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
“Over 1,000 employees have transferred to new suppliers during the past week – close to three quarters of Carillion’s pre-liquidation workforce have now been found secure on-going employment.
“Regretably three roles in the corporate centre are no longer required and those employees will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service is available to support them find new work.
“I would like to thank all staff for the professionalism they have shown throughout the liquidation.”
Further information
- this past week 1,085 roles transferred to new suppliers taking the total jobs saved to 13,430 jobs (73% of the pre-liquidation workforce) and 2,407 (13%) jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- a further 1,256 employees have left the business during the liquidation through finding new work, retirement or for other reasons
- this information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- just over 1,100 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease its remaining contracts
- further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk