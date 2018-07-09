News story
Carillion: Official Receiver's employment update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
Seven employees have transferred to new suppliers over the past week. Regrettably one member of staff has been made redundant and Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service is available to support them find new work.
I would like to thank all staff for the professionalism they have shown throughout the liquidation.
Further information
- In total, to date 12,345 jobs (68% of the pre-liquidation workforce) have been saved and 2,404 (13%) jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- A further 1,256 employees have left the business during the liquidation through finding new work, retirement or for other reasons
- This information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- More than 2,100 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts
- Further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk
Published 9 July 2018