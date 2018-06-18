News story
Carillion: Official Receiver's employment update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
Secure ongoing employment has been confirmed for a further 18 workers and regrettably two staff will be leaving the business this week.
We continue to discuss with potential purchasers Carillion’s remaining contracts and I am keeping staff, elected employee representatives and unions informed as these arrangements are confirmed.
Further information:
- in total, to date 11,972 jobs (66% of the pre-liquidation workforce) have been saved and 2,354 (13%) jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- a further 1,135 employees have left the business during the liquidation through finding new work, retirement or for other reasons
- this information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- aproxiomately 2,600 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts
- further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk
Published 18 June 2018