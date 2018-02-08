News story
Carillion: Official Receiver's employment update
The Official Receiver provides an update on ongoing employment in the Carillion group.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
We have continued to review Carillion’s contracts, as well as core divisions of the business, and I can confirm that we have safeguarded a further 1,221 jobs. These roles are connected to the delivery of both public and private contracts and cover services for a city council, as well as a range of facilities management services. This means so far, we have been able to save more than 2,000 jobs.
Regrettably, we are also announcing that 101 roles have been made redundant. These are a mix of back-office functions and engineering support roles that new suppliers no longer require.
We continue to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions throughout. Those who have lost their jobs will be able to find support through Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service and are also entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.
The liquidation process continues and we remain focused on engaging with staff and new suppliers about any changes to jobs and contracts.
- in total, to date 2,250 jobs have been saved and 930 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk
- continued support by Carillion’s public and private sector customers is enabling as many employees as possible to be retained in the interim until all contracts have been worked through