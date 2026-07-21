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Press release

Canada joins next-generation fighter jet programme as first Observer Nation

One of the world’s most ambitious defence and industrial partnerships  is even stronger  as the UK, Italy  and Japan welcome Canada  to  the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) as  the  first Observer Nation.  

From:
Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP
Published:
21 July 2026
  • Canada becomes the first Observer Nation of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), founded by the UK, Italy  and Japan. 
  • GCAP  is designing, developing  and building  the next generation of fighter  jet  to  support  national  security. 
  • Ambitious  programme  supports  thousands of jobs in  the UK, with  over 600  companies up and down the country involved. 

One of the world’s most ambitious defence and industrial partnerships  is  even  stronger  as the UK,  Italy  and Japan welcome Canada  to  the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) as  the  first Observer Nation.   

GCAP  will  deliver a next generation combat  aircraft,  designed to  fight,  win  and keep the UK fit to face the future.

GCAP is part of the UK’s future combat air system  which already supports 4,500 jobs in the UK, with thousands more expected to be supported. Over 600 organisations up and down the UK are in the supply chain, creating skilled jobs and apprenticeships and driving growth in advanced manufacturing and technology sectors.   

Canada will gain direct insight into GCAP, including capability development, industrial  collaboration  and long-term delivery plans through structured engagement with partner nations. 

While  Canada  won’t  have a  decision-making role, the move gives them privileged  access to the  programme  and  paves the way for discussions on Canada’s future participation and contribution to GCAP.   

The announcement was made as Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP hosted his Japanese, Italian and Canadian counterparts - Shinjirō Koizumi, Guido Crosetto, and David McGuinty  –  on his first day in post at Wellington Barracks in London.  

Prime Minister, Andy Burnham said:

As I said on the steps of Downing Street, we are going to honour our commitments on defence – and use that investment to transform people’s lives.

And we are going to work even more closely with our allies.

So today, we are not just recommitting to our state-of-the-art GCAP fighter programme – but I am delighted to announce that Canada will join the programme as the first Observer Nation.

GCAP is already one of the world’s most ambitious defence and industrial partnerships – supporting 4,500 jobs across the UK. Today’s announcement makes it even stronger.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said:  

The first duty of any government is to keep our country safe. That’s why I’m pushing this programme forward on my very first day in the job. GCAP continues to strengthen our security, drive technological innovation and create highly skilled jobs across the UK.    

We are proud to welcome Canada to this new phase of engagement and look forward to sharing expertise and  working on technological advances as we continue to deliver this groundbreaking programme.

Involvement in GCAP  will further  strengthen the UK’s defence cooperation with Canada, building on decades of close collaboration as  Five Eyes members  and NATO  Allies. 

GCAP  will deliver a sixth-generation  aircraft, designed to operate  alongside  capabilities including the F-35. It will  use  advanced autonomy, AI, uncrewed  systems and next-generation sensors to maintain  air superiority against  ever  evolving threats.   

This announcement comes  alongside an investment of £8.6 billion into  GCAP over four years as part of the Defence Investment Plan.  

Earlier this month,  the  UK,  Italy  and Japan  finalised a £4.6 billion contract with  Edgewing  -  the  industry joint venture  –  to  advance the next stage of the aircraft’s design by  establishing  its key requirements and rigorous testing.   

The work strengthens the UK’s sovereign industrial base, securing skilled good manufacturing jobs, and industries in Italy and Japan.    

GCAP brings together the industrial and technological strengths of all three nations, driving innovation and skills across key areas such as digital engineering, advanced propulsion, sensors  and data systems, delivering a highly capable future combat air system.   

Since its  inception, GCAP has been founded on the principle that international collaboration delivers significant benefits, demonstrating how trusted partners can work together to enhance interoperability, strengthen  security and deliver a world-leading future combat air capability.  

Canada’s Observer status  represents  a significant step in  GCAP  as  an open, scalable  and internationally relevant partnership, designed to meet the  threats of the future.

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Published 21 July 2026