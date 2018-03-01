Call for evidence: Home Office treatment of vulnerable adults.

The ICIBI has started an inspection of how effectively, efficiently and consistently the Home Office’s Borders, Immigration and Citizenship System (BICS) treats vulnerable adults when it encounters them.

The evidence gathering process for this inspection has started and the inspectorate’s established stakeholders will shortly be asked for their input. However, the Independent Chief Inspector is keen to receive written evidence from anyone with relevant knowledge, expertise or first-hand experience of this subject, and in particular any recent examples of good or poor practice.

The inspection will examine Home Office BICS policies, guidance, training and practice in relation to vulnerable adults encountered at the border and in the UK, including where this involves other agencies. It will focus on face-to-face encounters, but will also consider the extent to which paper-based BICS processes are capable of capturing and responding to evidence of vulnerability.

The inspection will not look at vulnerable adults in immigration detention, as this is the subject of a separate review by Stephen Shaw (with whom the inspectorate is in dialogue). Nor will it look in detail at asylum casework , Potential Victims of Modern Slavery (PVoMS), the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, or the provision of asylum accommodation, as each of these topics has been covered in inspections that have either been published recently or are due to be published in the next few months.

Please email the Chief Inspector: chiefinspector@icinspector.gsi.gov.uk

or write to:

ICIBI

5th Floor

Globe House

89 Eccleston Square

London SW1V 1PN



The deadline for submissions is 23 March 2018.