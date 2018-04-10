News story
Call for evidence: Home Office partnership working with other government departments (OGDs)
The Independent Chief Inspector calls for evidence on the inspection of Home Office's partnership working with other government departments.
The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration has begun work on an inspection of partnership working between the Home Office and other government departments in support of the former’s asylum, immigration, nationality and customs functions.
The inspection will look at particular aspects of the Home Office’s work with 4 OGDs:
- data-sharing with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in relation to patients who have been charged for NHS-funded care and have failed to make payment – enabling the Home Office to refuse leave to enter or remain in the UK under the Immigration Rules
- collaborative working with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in relation to employment, finances and residence, with particular reference to the exercise of EU Treaty Rights and the verification of supporting documents provided with immigration applications
- checks with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to establish whether an individual has accessed public funds to which they are not entitled, which may be a breach of their conditions of stay in the UK
- verification checks with DWP of applications for National Insurance Numbers (NINo)
- work with the Department for Education (DfE) in relation to entitlement to state education and/or free school meals
The evidence gathering process has started and the Independent Chief Inspector is in direct contact with the Home Office and relevant OGDs. However, he is keen to receive written evidence from anyone who has first-hand experience of any of the above areas.
Please submit your evidence by 24 April 2018.
Please email the Chief Inspector: chiefinspector@icinspector.gsi.gov.uk
or write to:
ICIBI
5th Floor
Globe House
89 Eccleston Square
London SW1V 1PN