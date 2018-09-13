Call for evidence: A re-inspection of the Home Office’s application of the good character requirement.

The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) has begun work on a re-inspection of the Home Office’s application of the good character requirement in the case of young persons who apply for registration as British citizens, the report for which was published in July 2017.

The re-inspection will focus on 4 key areas:-

the progress made towards the implementation of both of the accepted recommendations the impact on applicants of any delay to the implementation the extent of Home Office communications regarding the registration process, internally with decision makers and externally with stakeholders and applicants in light of recent events, an inspection to cover the Home Office’s handling of applications from children of nationals from the A8 countries whose GBR passport renewal was refused

The evidence gathering process for this inspection has started and the Inspectorate’s established stakeholders will shortly be asked for their input. However, to further inform the re-inspection, the ICIBI is keen to receive written evidence from applicants, guardians, representatives and others with any relevant knowledge, expertise or first-hand experience relating to the 4 areas under consideration.

Please note that the ICIBI does not investigate individual cases or complaints, and is not empowered to overturn Home Office decisions. Information about how to make a complaint can be found on the Home Office website.

Please submit your evidence by close of business on Thursday 4 October 2018.

Please email the Chief Inspector: chiefinspector@icibi.gov.uk

or write to