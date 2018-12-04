Call for committee members to help shape future flood plans

The committees have a vital role in shaping shape local flood management plans and influence the future of the environment.

Applicants do not need to be technical experts in flood risk management, but may have some understanding in areas such as:

Community flood action groups

finance

engineering

spatial planning

marketing and communications

The Environment Agency is particularly interested to hear from people who could effectively represent conservation and wider environmental issues in the Trent catchment area.

The voluntary committee posts are appointed for a fixed term, and any expenses relating to the post will be paid. Appointed members will be expected to attend the four main committee meetings each year which are held in various locations around the catchments.

We are fully committed to having a diverse and inclusive committee and we welcome applicants from all walks of life.

Current Severn and Wye Committee member, Professor John Moverley, OBE, said:

Being a member of the Committee is a very important role and a way in which people can make a direct contribution to the important task of flood protection. The role can be challenging but it is also very satisfying.

If you are interested in being considered for the role of flood committee member, please provide a 250-word expression of interest highlighting your interest in the role and your understanding of the issues around flooding to: ESWRFCC@environment-agency.gov.uk by Friday 21 December 2018.

If you have any questions please also contact ESWRFCC@environment-agency.gov.uk