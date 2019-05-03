Call for caravanners to "check it before towing it" this summer

There are around 4,000 incidents every year involving all forms of trailers, which equated to around 11 per day in 2017.

Highways England is reminding anyone towing, before setting off, to ensure they have the correct licence and insurance to tow whatever the weight, that the vehicle is connected correctly and that the load is secure and within the limits for the vehicle.

Highways England’s Assistant Regional Safety Co-Ordinator Marie Biddulph said:

Safety is our top priority and we want caravanners and everyone towing vehicles on our motorway and major trunk road network to get to their destinations safely. Our advice is simple: check it before you tow it.

Besides ensuring they and their vehicles are properly prepared, Highways England is reminding people towing mirrors are a legal requirement when towing a unit and should be fitted to both driver and passenger sides to improve rear visibility.

The advice comes in the wake of the launch of a new All-Party Parliamentary Group to raise awareness of trailer and towing safety in the UK.

The primary focus of the Trailer and Towing Safety All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) will be to bring together parliamentarians, industry representatives and consumer groups to discuss and raise awareness of trailer and towing safety.

The National Towing Working Group, chaired by Highways England, aims to reducing towing-related incidents, both business and domestic related, across Great Britain’s road network.

Highways England Traffic Officers give advice to caravanners at an event at the Barn Hill services on the M40 in Warwickshire. Image supplied courtesy of Iain Geddes / Camping and Caravanning Club.

Highways England held a recent event at Barn Hill services on the southbound M40 in Warwickshire to raise awareness about the significance of checking the vehicle before setting off.

The event was supported by organisations including Halfords, Vin Chip, The Camping and Caravanning Club and Warwickshire Police.

Senior Technical Advisor at the Camping and Caravanning Club Iain Geddes added:

We’re pleased to be working with Highways England to raise awareness amongst people towing and this event was a great way for us to speak to people towing caravans or trailers to make sure they were safe and equipped for the journey ahead.

General enquiries

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Media enquiries

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.