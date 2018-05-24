Cafcass new board members appointment

The Secretary of State today (23 May 2018) announced the appointments of Sally Cheshire, Catherine Doran and Mandy Jones as the new board members of Cafcass.

Cafcass was created under the Criminal Justice and Court Services Act 2000. The body safeguards and promotes the welfare of children involved in family court proceedings

The appointments are for a period of 3 years from 14 May 2018 to 13 May 2021.

Sally Cheshire CBE is Chair of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, the UK’s regulator of the fertility sector and embryo research, and Chair of the North region for Health Education England. She is a Board member for Adoption Counts, one of the first regional adoption agencies in England and she is also an independent member of adoption panels in the North West.

Catherine Doran is a Non-Executive Director of the Disclosure and Barring Service, she also a Trustee and Board Member of the Over The Wall Charity which provides camps for children and young people who have life threatening illnesses.

Mandy Jones has in excess of 25 years experience working in the Civil Service in a number of high profile senior roles. She led a number of major organisational change programmes working nationally and internationally within the Home Office, Ministry of Justice and for the Cabinet Office.

These appointments have been conducted in accordance with the Cabinet Office Governance Code on Public Appointments.

They have declared no polictical activity