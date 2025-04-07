Cadet experience gives youngsters a clear advantage at work and further education, new study finds

Young people who join the cadets do better at school, have improved attendance and behaviour and are more likely to go to university, a new report has found.

The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the University of Northampton, today launches its latest report, The Impact and Value of School-based Cadet Forces in the UK. It highlights the transformative impact of the Cadet Forces on social mobility, employability and mental health, demonstrating the immense value cadets bring to wider society, but particularly schools.

Having a cadet unit in school also has a positive impact on the resilience of pupils that are cadets according to 98.9% of head teachers surveyed.

Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Carns said:

Joining the cadets is more than just an opportunity—it’s a transformative experience. It empowers young people to build character, resilience, and teamwork. They learn to lead with integrity, serve with purpose, and grow with honour. This new report unequivocally demonstrates that being a cadet gives pupils an ‘edge’ in applications for college, university, apprenticeships and employment. This Government has a Plan for Change, and that includes an unwavering commitment to investing in our youth with programmes like the Cadet Expansion Programme.

As publicly funded national youth organisations for 12–18-year-olds, the Cadets Forces’ goals and values are reflective of the Government’s aims, as laid out in the Plan for Change. That includes breaking down barriers to opportunity for all and making the country fit and secure for the future.

To mark the publication, and celebrate the significance of cadets and their contributions, the Defence Minister Alistair Carns joined active cadets and notable former cadets and advocates at Frimley Park Cadet Training Centre, in Surrey.

During the event, Army cadets completed an obstacle course before being joined by the minister – along with Jordan Wylie – for a group race carrying a log. Navy and Sea cadets, meanwhile, competed on a Field Gun run and a rope tying course, while the RAF cadets stepped into an immersive VR activity.

Whilst at the training centre, the Minister also awarded the medals to cadets who are medal recipients for their participation in the King’s Coronation in 2023.

The report findings build on previous research which found that if every year the cadet experience helps just 1% of cadets change their life outcomes so that they’re in employment, education or training, the annual costs of the cadet forces is completely covered. In terms of health and wellbeing alone, participation in the Cadet Force produce an annual return on investment in the region of about £120 million each year.

It has been estimated that each year a lifetime value of vocational qualifications gained by the most disadvantaged cadets is well over £130 million. Adult volunteers also see significant benefits from supporting the cadet forces by gaining confidence and additional skills and qualifications that are transferrable to their wider workplace.