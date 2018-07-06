News story

Business and academic partnerships: apply for funding

Tens of millions for UK businesses to work with a university or research organisation and a graduate on a Knowledge Transfer Partnership.

Published 6 July 2018
Innovate UK
UK businesses can bring in new knowledge by working with a university or research organisation and a graduate.

There is up to £40 million of funding available for businesses to collaborate with an academic or research organisation and a graduate on a Knowledge Transfer Partnership.

Translating academic thinking into business success

A Knowledge Transfer Partnership can focus on any technology or industry area and last between 12 and 36 months.

Funding can help UK businesses to bring in a graduate, who will work on an innovation project. This will enable organisations to turn academic thinking into business change, support growth and future development.

Businesses should have a specific project in mind when they are applying. If a business already has a relationship with a university, college or research and technology organisation they can choose to work with them, or contact the network of Knowledge Transfer Advisers to help find a partner. Advisers can also offer additional project support including with the application.

Find and contact a Knowledge Transfer Adviser.

Applications should:

  • include information about the participants
  • set out the objectives of the project
  • explain what the project is proposing to do
  • outline the deliverables for the graduate

Programme information

  • applications for Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are open throughout the year
  • the deadline for applications for this round is 19 September 2018. If you miss the deadline for one round you will automatically be entered into the next
  • any size business or not-for-profit organisation may apply
  • projects can last between 12 and 36 months
  • the amount of grant you can get for your project and your contribution will depend on the size of your business. Typically:
    • small and medium-sized enterprises contribute around £35,000 per year, about one-third of the project costs
    • large businesses contribute about £55,000 per year, or half of the project costs

Find out more about Knowledge Transfer Partnerships and how to apply.

