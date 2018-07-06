Business and academic partnerships: apply for funding

There is up to £40 million of funding available for businesses to collaborate with an academic or research organisation and a graduate on a Knowledge Transfer Partnership.

Translating academic thinking into business success

A Knowledge Transfer Partnership can focus on any technology or industry area and last between 12 and 36 months.

Funding can help UK businesses to bring in a graduate, who will work on an innovation project. This will enable organisations to turn academic thinking into business change, support growth and future development.

Businesses should have a specific project in mind when they are applying. If a business already has a relationship with a university, college or research and technology organisation they can choose to work with them, or contact the network of Knowledge Transfer Advisers to help find a partner. Advisers can also offer additional project support including with the application.

Applications should:

include information about the participants

set out the objectives of the project

explain what the project is proposing to do

outline the deliverables for the graduate

Programme information