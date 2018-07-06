News story
Business and academic partnerships: apply for funding
Tens of millions for UK businesses to work with a university or research organisation and a graduate on a Knowledge Transfer Partnership.
There is up to £40 million of funding available for businesses to collaborate with an academic or research organisation and a graduate on a Knowledge Transfer Partnership.
Translating academic thinking into business success
A Knowledge Transfer Partnership can focus on any technology or industry area and last between 12 and 36 months.
Funding can help UK businesses to bring in a graduate, who will work on an innovation project. This will enable organisations to turn academic thinking into business change, support growth and future development.
Businesses should have a specific project in mind when they are applying. If a business already has a relationship with a university, college or research and technology organisation they can choose to work with them, or contact the network of Knowledge Transfer Advisers to help find a partner. Advisers can also offer additional project support including with the application.
Applications should:
- include information about the participants
- set out the objectives of the project
- explain what the project is proposing to do
- outline the deliverables for the graduate
Programme information
- applications for Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are open throughout the year
- the deadline for applications for this round is 19 September 2018. If you miss the deadline for one round you will automatically be entered into the next
- any size business or not-for-profit organisation may apply
- projects can last between 12 and 36 months
- the amount of grant you can get for your project and your contribution will depend on the size of your business. Typically:
- small and medium-sized enterprises contribute around £35,000 per year, about one-third of the project costs
- large businesses contribute about £55,000 per year, or half of the project costs