Business-academic partnerships: apply now

Up to £40 million of funding is available for businesses to work with an academic or research organisation and graduate on a Knowledge Transfer Partnership.

Businesses can apply for funding to bring in a graduate to collaborate on an innovation project. They will support you to translate academic thinking into business change, growth and development.

The project can focus on any technology or industry area. It can last between 12 and 36 months, depending on what it is and the needs of your business.

Before applying, you should have a specific project in mind. You can work with a university, college or research and technology organisation you already have a relationship with, or start a new partnership. Additional project support is provided through the network of Knowledge Transfer Advisers.

Applications should:

include information about the participants

set out the objectives of the project

explain what the project is proposing to do

outline the deliverables for the graduate

Programme information