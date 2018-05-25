News story
Business-academic partnerships: apply now
UK businesses can team up with a university or research organisation and a graduate to work together on an innovation project.
Up to £40 million of funding is available for businesses to work with an academic or research organisation and graduate on a Knowledge Transfer Partnership.
Businesses can apply for funding to bring in a graduate to collaborate on an innovation project. They will support you to translate academic thinking into business change, growth and development.
The project can focus on any technology or industry area. It can last between 12 and 36 months, depending on what it is and the needs of your business.
Before applying, you should have a specific project in mind. You can work with a university, college or research and technology organisation you already have a relationship with, or start a new partnership. Additional project support is provided through the network of Knowledge Transfer Advisers.
Applications should:
- include information about the participants
- set out the objectives of the project
- explain what the project is proposing to do
- outline the deliverables for the graduate
Programme information
- applications for Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are open throughout the year
- the deadline for applications for this round is 4 July 2018. If you miss the deadline for one round you will automatically be entered into the next
- any size business or not-for-profit organisation may apply
- projects can last between 12 and 36 months
- the amount of grant you can get for your project will depend on the size of your business, typically:
- small and medium-sized enterprises contribute around £35,000 per year, about one-third of the project costs
- large businesses contribute about £55,000 per year, or half of the project costs