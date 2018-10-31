The British-Irish Inter-Governmental Conference ( BIIGC ) is a consultative forum established by Strand Three of the Belfast Agreement. It aims to ‘bring together the British and Irish Governments to promote bilateral co-operation on all matters of mutual interest within the competence of both governments’.

The BIIGC is not an executive body and, as the Belfast Agreement states explicitly, “there will be no derogation from the sovereignty of either government”.

The BIIGC is ‘concerned with non-devolved Northern Ireland matters’ and will include a discussion on East-West issues. It will take place in Dublin and be co-chaired by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, the Rt Hon David Lidington MP, and Simon Coveney TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP, and Charles Flanagan TD, Minister for Justice and Equality, will also be in attendance.