British Army returns from NATO exercise as UK strengthens alliance deployment capabilities

The UK’s commitment to NATO and ability to respond at pace and at scale has been strengthened as the British Army successfully returns from Exercise Steadfast Dart – the largest NATO deployment this year, so far.

Hundreds of military vehicles and equipment from 7 Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team will arrive back in the UK through the Port of Immingham, the first operational use of a new strategic agreement between the British Army and Associated British Ports (ABP).

This new agreement allows the UK Armed Forces to use multiple ports across the country, enhancing flexibility in deploying and bringing home military assets. Previously only being able to use the to the Sea Mounting Centre at Marchwood, this new approach delivers significant strategic advantages, reducing transit times, improving efficiency, and enabling a faster and more sustainable military response in support of NATO operations. It’s another example of the government ensuring that the UK is secure at home and strong abroad for decades to come.

The UK supplied the largest contribution of forces to exercise Steadfast Dart with over 2600 personnel, and 730 vehicles deploying to NATO’s eastern flank, reaffirming the UK’s unshakeable commitment to our NATO allies. 730 vehicles including Foxhound and Jackals were deployed by road, air, and sea to Eastern Europe where they conducted two exercises reinforcing the alliance’s eastern flank.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard said:

The success of Exercise Steadfast Dart demonstrates the strength of NATO’s collective defence and the UK’s unwavering commitment to the Alliance. The ability to deploy and recover our forces more efficiently is a game-changer, ensuring we remain ready to deter and respond to threats at pace and continue to make Britain secure at home and strong abroad for decades to come.

The arrival of the MOD’s strategic RO-RO vessel, Eddystone, at the Port of Immingham this weekend, marks a major step forward in the UK’s ability to deploy at pace and at scale globally. The use of additional port infrastructure strengthens military readiness and enhances the UK’s contribution to NATO’s rapid response capabilities.

The successful completion of Exercise Steadfast Dart reaffirms the UK’s role as a leading NATO ally, ready to respond rapidly to emerging threats and contribute to the security of Europe and the wider world.

Steadfast Dart was an exercise which included the deployment of the new Allied Reaction Force, which can rapidly reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. These important exercises showcased the Alliance’s readiness, capability, and commitment to defend every inch of NATO territory.

Keeping the country safe is the Government’s first priority, and an integral part of its Plan