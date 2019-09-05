British Army launches Industrial Engagement Framework

Defence Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan has endorsed the new initiative, which for the first time defines how the army can develop a more cohesive and effective relationship with industry throughout the procurement and development process.

The framework sets out the principles of the army’s relationship with industry, focussing on continual, closer engagement to achieve battle-winning equipment programmes with the best value for money.

Defence Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

The army’s new approach to industry signifies its world-class reputation for innovation and engagement. This framework will benefit industrial partners as they support defence in the delivery of future army capabilities.

The AIEF articulates to industry the direction the army is taking with relation to capability objectives and the challenges it seeks industry’s support to overcome. It will guide industry as to where they might wish to focus research to benefit the army in the future.

Additionally, the AIEF demonstrates a commitment to Global Britain. By taking advantage of the UK’s global network through international events, conferences and trainings, the army will continue to share best practices across the world.

The framework will also support the UK economic prosperity agenda by encouraging industry to help the Army on its journey to modernisation. This transformation will see both industry and the army grow key partnerships across the UK and overseas to create truly competitive ways of working.

Brigadier Kev Copsey, the British Army’s Head of Future Force Development said:

In this age of constant competition, fast moving threats and technological advances, our relationship with industry must be equally dynamic. As a buyer organisation, the Army has concluded that the closer the army and industry are in our aspirations, the more likely we will be able to successfully meet the operational and strategic challenges we both face.

The framework has been developed in concert with industry over the past year. Through the cultivation of a symbiotic relationship with industry, the framework seeks to realise joint ambitions with the army for generations to come.