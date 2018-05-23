News story

Bristol seminar: Complex commissioning for complex needs (26 June, 2018)

This free seminar will look at what has been learned in the first four years of the Bif Lottery funded programme around how people with complex needs can best be supported and how that may inform commissioning.

From:
Academy for Social Justice Commissioning
Conference audience
Seminar audience

featuring

Laura Furness │ Head of Funding│ Big Lottery Fund

Hannah Mahoney │ Programme Manager │ Golden Key

Plus special guests with lived experience of multiple and complex needs

Please see the atached flyer for further information and how to book

Complex commissioning for complex needs seminar flyer

PDF, 391KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email academy@noms.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

