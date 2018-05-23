News story
Bristol seminar: Complex commissioning for complex needs (26 June, 2018)
This free seminar will look at what has been learned in the first four years of the Bif Lottery funded programme around how people with complex needs can best be supported and how that may inform commissioning.
featuring
Laura Furness │ Head of Funding│ Big Lottery Fund
Hannah Mahoney │ Programme Manager │ Golden Key
Plus special guests with lived experience of multiple and complex needs
Please see the atached flyer for further information and how to book
Published 23 May 2018