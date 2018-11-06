Bristol car thief’s sentence ‘unduly lenient’

A man who carried out a series of violent offences has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred it to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

Aaron John Scrase, 20, and an accomplice attempted to steal a Porsche from a drive in St Hilary Close, Bristol. When the owner confronted them, Scrase attacked him with a wrench. The pair later stole a Mini, and used this to rob a cyclist of his belongings. On another occasion, Scrase stole alcohol from a shop on a petrol station forecourt and, when a member of staff intervened, joined his accomplices in punching and kicking him. He was also sentenced for separate offences of car theft and a burglary at a newsagents.

Scrase was originally sentenced at Bristol Crown Court in August, where he was given 1 year 11 months detention in a Young Offender Institution. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 4 years 6 months detention.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said:

“Scrase carried out a number of offences, terrorising victims in the Bristol area. It is important that crimes like these are not taken too lightly. The Court of Appeal’s decision today makes that clear.”