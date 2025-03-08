Breaking glass ceilings: read Jessikah, Sabrina, Clare and the Chancellor of the Exchequer's stories

After translating countless legal textbooks into braille at university, Jessikah Inaba passed the Bar aged just 23 to become the UK’s first blind, black barrister.

My Congolese heritage, lived experience with disability, and identity as a woman have given me a deep understanding of the barriers marginalised communities face. I believe the law is a powerful tool for change, and I wanted to be part of that change—especially in advocating for underrepresented communities.

I have been surrounded by incredible women who shaped my journey.

My mother has selflessly devoted herself to ensure I had every opportunity to thrive, tirelessly confronting and dismantling cultural and societal stigmas surrounding disability through advocating for my potential. Her steadfast faith in me laid the foundation for my own self-belief and determination.

My sister helped me embrace my individuality, building my confidence in both personal and professional spaces.

Professionally, two extraordinary women have inspired me. Debora Kayembe, a prominent human rights lawyer, demonstrated the impact of relentless advocacy, motivating me to embark on the journey of qualifying for the Barreau de Gombe-Kinshasa, DRC and conducting doctoral research into global refugee legal frameworks.

Master Elaine Banton has stood out as a guiding force, mentoring me through the complexities of legal study and showing me that my ambitions were both valid and achievable. An extraordinary advocate, she championed my rights to education, making certain that I had equal access and reasonable adjustments to enter my dream profession. Seeing these remarkable women breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated spaces continues to give me the confidence to do the same.

One of my proudest moments was being called to the Bar of England and Wales. It was a personal milestone but also a step toward greater inclusivity in the legal profession.

Knowing my journey might inspire others to pursue their ambitions, despite challenges, is something I deeply cherish. To my younger self, I’d say: trust in your abilities and never let doubt hold you back. To those starting out in law, find mentors, build a support network, and don’t be afraid to carve out your own path. Most importantly, never let anyone tell you that you don’t belong.

After being homeless as a teenager, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton turned her life around to become the youngest Chief Fire Officer of the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, winning the King’s Fire Service Medal 2024.

I didn’t have the easiest start in life and went through a traumatic experience that left me sleeping rough.

I think it was that experience that led me towards a career in the fire service.

In this line of work, you help people going through one of the worst days of their lives. I knew what that felt like, and I knew what it meant to have someone you could trust.

There were very few women in the field when I joined. But being underrepresented made sticking together and having a supportive network of female colleagues all the more important.

It was with this support that I went on to rise through the ranks, and last year I was awarded the King’s Fire Service Medal.

This wasn’t something I ever expected, but to be invited to Buckingham Palace with my family meant so much.

My family has sacrificed a huge amount to support my career. Being a fire officer means late nights, missed birthdays, and Christmas dinners at strange hours. But they have accepted this to let me do what I do, so I felt that the award was for them as much as for me.

A career in the fire service can be tough for women.

To those starting out, I would say just keep going. Even on the days when it feels hardest, don’t worry about how far you have to go. Just concentrate on the next step.

Stick by your values and follow your heart.

Society still has a very firm idea of what a firefighter is, and that stereotype can be quite limiting.

But the beauty of being a woman in this industry is that we can’t meet the stereotype, which means we’re not constrained by it.

And that leaves us free to draw our own boundaries.

Rachel Reeves made history in 2024 by becoming the United Kingdom’s first female Chancellor of the Exchequer, breaking a centuries-old glass ceiling in one of the central departments in government.

Growing up in South London, Rachel was influenced by her mum and dad who both worked in primary schools - her dad as headteacher, and her mum as a special needs teacher, then a classroom teacher. They taught her the value of hard work and public service.

After leaving the local state school, Rachel studied at New College, Oxford, and the London School of Economics. She worked as an economist at the Bank of England, before moving to retail banking at HBOS in Halifax.

As a teenager Rachel became a junior girls chess champion, excelling in what was then a very male-dominated sport.

She was elected Member of Parliament for Leeds West in 2010.

Rachel has been open about the challenges of being a woman in politics, and has called for greater female representation. She has often talked about the importance of her supportive female network, which includes her sister and fellow Cabinet member, Ellie Reeves.

Clare Smyth shares her story of becoming the first-ever female British chef to win three Michelin Stars and offers advice to aspiring female chefs.

I fell in love with cooking at a young age.

Growing up on a farm taught me an appreciation for produce. As a lover of art, I was attracted to the creativity of cooking. I always had a vision of how I wanted things to be, and it came naturally.

I would love to say I was inspired to become a chef because of some incredible female cooking role models. But I can’t. The fact is, when I was growing up, top-level female chefs just didn’t exist.

Looking back, I think the lack of female representation in the industry made me hard on myself. It made me afraid to take career risks and instead worry over whether I was good enough to take my next steps.

Often the only woman in male-dominated kitchens, I feared doing anything that might make me stand out, but nothing could stop me from pursuing my passion.

In 2021, I became the first ever female chef to gain three Michelin Stars.

This recognition was one of the proudest achievements of my life. But simply running a full, busy restaurant people want to come to is a huge source of pride in itself.

I hope my success can be the example that I never had and pave the way for future generations of top female chefs, women and girls who want to make it in the restaurant business must take hard work as a given.

But it’s also more than just this. You need to be smart. To learn and train. Most of all, focus and invest in yourself.