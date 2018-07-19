Bradford child rapist has sentence increased

A man who repeatedly sexually abused a child over a number of years has had his sentence increased after the Attorney General’s Office referred it for being too low.

Ansar Mahmood, now 37, began sexually assaulting his victim when she was only 7 years old, giving gifts of money to secure her silence. Mahmood first raped the victim when she was 8 or 9, and by the time she was 11 was doing so regularly.

Mahmood was originally sentenced at Bradford Crown Court in March, where he was given a sentence of 15 years imprisonment with a 1 year extended licence period. The Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 20 years with a 1 year extended licence.

Commenting on the sentence increase, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC MP said: