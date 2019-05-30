Blackpool Tower rides again

The vintage ‘Class 37’ loco’ (37407) first carried the name back in the 1990s, when it became part of a fleet of locomotives running ‘seaside specials’ taking thousands of holiday makers and day trippers from Manchester Victoria Station to the seaside town known as the ‘Las Vegas of the North’.

Paul Makepeace, Head of Delivery at DRS, attended the naming ceremony and spoke about the honour of being invited to celebrate the 125th birthday of the iconic structure.

Blackpool tower has a special place in the heart of everyone from the North of England, and we’re delighted to be involved in these celebrations. It means a lot to everyone at DRS - especially those based in Carlisle who have many happy memories of their holidays and days out in Blackpool. We’ve all played ‘first one to spot Blackpool Tower wins 50 pence’ when travelling to the seaside… now people up and down the country can join in the game when they see 37407 working across the UK.

Rail enthusiasts will be delighted to know that 37407 is one of several DRS locomotives that has been re-painted in the distinctive yellow and blue British Rail ‘large logo’ livery.

The locomotive will continue operating on the national rail network working on a range of DRS services, from freight and passenger services through to supporting the work to decommission and clean up the UK’s earliest nuclear sites.