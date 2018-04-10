Biometric annual report 2017: update

Once the Home Secretary has had time to consider the report, it will then be laid before Parliament.

The role of the Biometrics Commissioner was established by PoFA and Paul Wiles was appointed as the second Commissioner on 1 June 2016.

His role is to provide independent oversight of the regime which was established by PoFA which came into force on 31 October 2013 to govern the retention and use by the police in England and Wales of DNA samples, DNA profiles and fingerprints.

In addition to various casework responsibilities in relation to DNA and fingerprints, he also has a UK-wide oversight function as regards their retention and use by the police on national security grounds.

The Commissioner’s 2017 report, which will be published on this website once it has been laid before Parliament, deals primarily with developments since the publication of his 2016 report.

It covers his casework activities, the general operation of the PoFA regime and a variety of issues that have arisen in connection with its operation in both the normal policing and national security spheres.

