BIIGC Announcement

The BIIGC is a consultative forum established by Strand Three of the Belfast Agreement with the aim of bringing ‘together the British and Irish Governments to promote bilateral co-operation on all matters of mutual interest within the competence of both governments’.

The BIIGC is not an executive body and as the Belfast Agreement states explicitly, “there will be no derogation from the sovereignty of either government”.

As the BIIGC is ‘concerned with non-devolved Northern Ireland matters’, the focus of the meeting will be on East-West issues. It will take place in London and be chaired by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in attendance.