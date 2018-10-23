News story

Bayes Centre opens as part of Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal

World-leading centre of data science and artificial intelligence (AI) opens after £30 million of UK Government funding

Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland and The Rt Hon David Mundell MP
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland

The University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre was opened today [23 October 2018] by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. The centre is one of five data-driven innovation hubs being opened as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, annouced by the PM earlier this year.

The £45 million Bayes Centre has been backed by £30 million of UK Government funding.

Welcoming the news, Scottish Secretary David Mundel said:

It’s great to see this exciting project – backed by £30 million of UK Government funding – officially opened. The Bayes Centre will support the development of world leading technology, attract further investment to the region and support high value jobs for the future.

It is a superb example of why data-driven innovation is at the heart of the UK Industrial Strategy, and one of many exciting projects being delivered as part of the £1.3 billion City Region Deal.

The University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre aims to develop and apply data science and AI – drawing meaningful insights from vast amounts of information – for the benefit of society.

The City Region Deal’s Data-Driven Innovation initiative includes the University’s Easter Bush Campus, the Bayes Centre, Edinburgh Futures Institute, Usher Institute, and the National Robotarium – a partnership with Heriot-Watt University.

