Bayes Centre opens as part of Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal

The University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre was opened today [23 October 2018] by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. The centre is one of five data-driven innovation hubs being opened as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, annouced by the PM earlier this year.

The £45 million Bayes Centre has been backed by £30 million of UK Government funding.

Welcoming the news, Scottish Secretary David Mundel said:

It’s great to see this exciting project – backed by £30 million of UK Government funding – officially opened. The Bayes Centre will support the development of world leading technology, attract further investment to the region and support high value jobs for the future.

It is a superb example of why data-driven innovation is at the heart of the UK Industrial Strategy, and one of many exciting projects being delivered as part of the £1.3 billion City Region Deal.

The University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre aims to develop and apply data science and AI – drawing meaningful insights from vast amounts of information – for the benefit of society.

The City Region Deal’s Data-Driven Innovation initiative includes the University’s Easter Bush Campus, the Bayes Centre, Edinburgh Futures Institute, Usher Institute, and the National Robotarium – a partnership with Heriot-Watt University.