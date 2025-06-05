Battle of Britain Pilot's Grave Identified in the Netherlands

The rededication service, organised by the MOD ’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘ MOD War Detectives’, was held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s ( CWGC ) Bergen op Zoom War Cemetery in The Netherlands, yesterday afternoon (4 June 25). The service was conducted by the Reverend Jonathan Stewart CF , Station Chaplain RAF Odiham.

JCCC Caseworker, Tracey Bowers, said:

I am grateful to the researcher who originally submitted evidence suggesting this brave Pilot was buried in the grave in Bergen op Zoom cemetery. Cox was a brave and talented Officer and excelled in all aspects of service life, serving his Country for 8 years, he will never be forgotten.

Flying Officer Philip Anthony Neville Cox RAF No.501 (County of Gloucestershire) Sqn , Royal Auxiliary Air Force

Evidence and research undertaken by the researcher, RAF Air Historical Branch, CWGC and JCCC shows that Cox was reported missing, believed dead when his Hurricane P3808 failed to return from an operation on 27 July 1940, over Dover. A month later a body was washed ashore on the Westenschouwen (Dutch coast) and buried as an unknown British Air Force Officer, the records also showed some details of his name and number (Cox 33XXX). When he was concentrated into Bergen op Zoom cemetery in 1946 it appears some of these details were accidentally struck off and attempts to identify him missed resulting in him being buried as an “Unknown”. Research shows there was only one other missing with the name Cox but he was not an Officer and the date and location of his crash ruled him out.

Reverend Jonathan Steward CF said

It has been a real honour to be part of the rededication service for Flying Officer Cox. Having his name forever written in stone is more than symbolic. It shows our commitment to honour and commemorate his sacrifice and show that it will not be forgotten.

The military party stand behind the newly erected headstone for Flying Officer Cox (Crown Copyright)

Cox was not only a talented Pilot but sportsman too excelling in both fencing and soccer he was described in his RAF reports as “A good all-round sportsman and very keen on all games. He has showed judgement and will be an asset to the Service”.

The grave will now be cared for by CWGC . Fergus Read, Commemorations Case Officer at the CWGC , said: