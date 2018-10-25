Basildon child abuser has sentence increased after Solicitor General’s referral

A man who repeatedly abused 2 young children will spend longer in jail after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal for being too low.

Brian Gillard, now 75, carried out a campaign of sexual abuse against the girl over a 15 year period. The victim was 4 years old when this started. He also physically abused a young boy on a number of occasions during this period.

In August this year, Gillard was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with a 1 year extended licence period at Basildon Crown Court. Today, this has been increased to 18 years and 6 months imprisonment with a 1 year extended licence period after the Solicitor General referred the case for being unduly lenient.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said:

“Gillard carried out a campaign of abuse against two children over many years. I am pleased that the Court of Appeal has agreed to increase Gillard’s sentence, and hope the victims can begin to move on from what would have been a hugely traumatic experience.”