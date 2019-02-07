Baseball bat attacker has sentence increased

A man who beat another man over a crop of cannabis has today had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred it to the Court of Appeal.

Darren Williamson, 36, went to his victim’s home to confront him over rumours that he had stolen Williamson’s crop of home-grown cannabis. The victim answered the door and they argued. Williamson then proceeded to beat the victim so violently with a baseball bat that his spleen was ruptured and he risked dying of blood loss.

Williamson was originally sentenced in November 2018 to 4 years in prison at Worcester Crown Court. Today, the Court of Appeal has increased his sentence to 6 years and 9 months in prison.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

“Williamson subjected his victim to a brutal attack based on unproven allegations against him. I am pleased that the Court of Appeal today decided that this act of violence warranted a longer sentence, and hope that Williamson will use this time in prison to reflect on his actions.”