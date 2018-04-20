Press release
Barratt Developments agree to pay fire safety costs
Barratt Developments to pay for fire safety related costs in a building they developed, relieving the building’s leaseholders of this burden.
Housing Secretary, Sajid Javid, last night (Thursday 19 April) welcomed the decision from house builders Barratt Developments to pay for fire safety related costs in a building they developed, relieving the building’s leaseholders of this burden and ensuring that the building will be made safe.
Leaseholders living in the Citiscape development in Croydon were told at a residents’ association meeting last night of Barratt Developments’ decision. The company has said they will cover future and backdated costs relating to employing a fire warden and the removal and replacement of unsafe cladding from this building.
Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy government acted swiftly to establish a comprehensive Building Safety Programme. This included identifying buildings with unsafe cladding and providing guidance to building owners.
From the outset Sajid Javid has been clear that building owners in the private sector should follow the lead of the social housing sector and not pass on the costs of essential cladding replacement to leaseholders.
Government has been in discussions with private sector landlords, freeholders and house builders directly, including Barratt Developments, regarding this matter. While Barratt is not the current freeholder or managing agent, as the original developer of the building they have agreed to cover these costs.
Sajid Javid, said:
I applaud Barratt Developments’ decision to cover the costs of fire safety works. They have listened to the concerns of Citiscape residents, engaged with government and have done the right thing.
Other building owners and house builders in the private sector should follow the example set by Barratt Developments to protect leaseholders from costs and begin essential fire safety works. I want to see all leaseholders in this position get the peace of mind they deserve and I am keeping this under review.
