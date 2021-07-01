AWE plc transferred to the MOD

As announced in November of last year, today, AWE plc, the company operating the Atomic Weapons Establishments (AWE), has become a Non-Departmental Public Body, wholly owned by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The change in operating model will further strengthen the relationship between the MOD and AWE plc, enhancing the management of the UK’s nuclear warhead programme whilst also delivering on core MOD objectives and value for money to the taxpayer.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

As part of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise, AWE plc supports the vital work of sustaining and renewing the UK’s nuclear deterrent and maintaining the Continuous At Sea Deterrent which provides the ultimate guarantee to the UK’s safety.

I am pleased to welcome AWE plc as the newest Non-Departmental Public Body of the MOD.

The MOD thanks the AWE ML Shareholders for their continued support in stewarding the organisation through crucial phases of delivery and planning and for their positive engagement throughout the transition period.