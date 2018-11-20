Authorisation application deadlines for Christmas period 2018

New Marketing Authorisation applications

The last validation meeting to discuss applications for new Marketing Authorisations (MAs) will take place on 20 December 2018. Applications to be considered for validation must be received on or before 18 December 2018. Weekly validation meetings will resume week commencing 7 January 2019.

For further information contact Stacey Brown s.brown@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk

Manufacturing and Wholesale Dealer Authorisation applications (new and variations)

The last day for validation of applications for Authorisations for Manufacturers, Blood Banks, Equine Stem Cell Centres and Wholesale Dealers (new and variations) will be on 18 December 2018. To be considered for validation by this date, please ensure that your application reaches us by Wednesday 12th December 2018. The validation discussions will resume week commencing 7 January 2019.

For further information contact: Alison Reynolds inspections@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk

Export Certificates

Your application for an Export certificate must be received by 18 December 2018 to ensure it is dealt with during the Christmas period. Any applications received after this date will be dealt with during the week commencing 7 January 2019.

For further information contact exportcert@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk

Specific Batch Control-PVMP

Your application must be received by 18 December 2018 to ensure it is dealt with during the Christmas period. Any applications received after this date will be dealt with during the week commencing 7 January 2019.

For further information contact s.paterson@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk

Batch Release Requests-IVMP

Your batch release request must be received by 18 December 2018 to ensure it is dealt with during the Christmas period. Any requests received after this date will be dealt with during the week commencing 7 January 2019.

For further information contact batchr@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk