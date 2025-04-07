AUKUS partnership strengthened with Prime Minister appointing new Special Representative

Britain will maximise the benefits of AUKUS and unlock more opportunities across the historic partnership, following the Prime Minister appointing Sir Stephen Lovegrove as his Special Representative on AUKUS today.

AUKUS is a landmark security and defence partnership between the UK and two of its oldest and closest partners, Australia and the United States. It will enable Australia to field a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines in the Indo Pacific; strengthen the defence industrial bases of both the UK and the US; and accelerate the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies by all three countries. The AUKUS submarine programme is set to generate 7,000 additional British jobs, supporting the government’s Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth.

Sir Stephen will support the Defence Secretary and the National Security Adviser to drive the AUKUS programme forward. He brings a wealth of experience, having served as National Security Adviser at the time of the AUKUS announcement in 2021, the Prime Minister’s Defence Industrial Adviser, and as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

Last year, the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary commissioned Sir Stephen to conduct a Review of the UK’s progress against its core commitments under AUKUS, identifying barriers to success, and setting out recommendations on how to unlock further areas of opportunity, both nationally and with the US and Australia. Sir Stephen presented his findings to the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary earlier this year. His report will be shared with US and Australian partners and a public version released in due course.

Defence Secretary, John Healey said:

AUKUS is a historic partnership which reinforces peace and stability across the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific, and will also provide thousands of highly skilled jobs and investment in communities across the UK. It shows how defence can be an engine for growth across our three nations while keeping us secure at home, and strong abroad. Sir Stephen is fully committed to ensuring the UK plays a leading role within AUKUS and holds widely respected national security experience. I am very grateful to him for taking up this appointment and look forward to working closely with him and our partners in the US and Australia as we take the AUKUS partnership to new heights.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on AUKUS, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, said:

When the AUKUS partnership was announced in 2021 it was regarded, rightly, as the most significant capability collaboration since the Mutual Defence Agreement of 1958. Since then, the strategic relevance of AUKUS has only increased. It is a uniquely powerful partnership which will develop and deliver cutting-edge capabilities, help to revitalise Britain’s defence industrial base and provide sustained employment for thousands of people across the UK, US and Australia. I am delighted to accept the role as the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on AUKUS and I look forward to starting work immediately to help maximise the potential of this vital partnership.

Sir Stephen will begin his role as Special Representative tomorrow. He is travelling to Washington DC this week to present his Review findings to the US government and will then travel to Canberra to share findings with the Australian government after the conclusion of the Australian federal election.

The AUKUS partnership is supporting more unified defence and industrial collaboration, better information and technology sharing and greater resilience. The development of SSN-AUKUS and new cutting-edge military technologies under AUKUS Pillar’s One and Two will help grow the UK’s industrial base and improve the enabling environment. It represents a multi-billion-pound investment into UK industry, supporting thousands of new British jobs.