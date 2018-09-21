News story

August 2018 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2018.

Published 21 September 2018
From:
HM Land Registry
In August:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,746,970 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • The South East topped the table of regional applications with 402,692

HM Land Registry completed 1,746,974 applications in August compared with 1,794,855 in July and 1,671,917 last August, of which:

  • 393,233 were applications for register updates compared with 408,138 in July
  • 838,122 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 860,123 in July
  • 226,859 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 231,386 in July
  • 27,275 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 27,245 in July

Applications by region and country

Region/country June applications July applications August applications
South East 391,741 412,457 402,692
Greater London 324,861 342,764 327,388
North West 189,790 199,371 196,595
South West 166,626 175,922 173,062
West Midlands 146,855 153,247 149,801
Yorkshire and the Humber 128,441 138,612 135,462
East Midlands 121,551 129,991 125,704
North 79,945 84,004 82,370
Wales 77,307 81,079 81,297
East Anglia 74,017 77,226 72,476
Isles of Scilly 66 109 52
England and Wales (not assigned) 72 73 75
Total 1,701,272 1,794,855 1,746,974

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 local authority areas June applications Top 5 local authority areas July applications Top 5 local authority areas August applications
Birmingham 25,724 Birmingham 27,538 Birmingham 26,892
City of Westminster 23,468 City of Westminster 22,955 City of Westminster 23,912
Leeds 19,257 Leeds 21,258 Leeds 20,833
Cornwall 17,591 Cornwall 18,581 Cornwall 18,367
Manchester 16,765 Manchester 18,026 Manchester 17,578

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers June applications Top 5 customers July applications Top 5 customers August applications
Enact 53,868 Enact 55,674 Enact 56,544
Infotrack Limited 29,175 Infotrack Limited 30,027 Infotrack Limited 30,749
O’Neill Patient 26,523 O’Neill Patient 28,146 O’Neill Patient 27,267
Optima Legal Services 26,239 Optima Legal Services 26,763 Optima Legal Services 24,984
TM Group (UK) Ltd 21,465 TM Group (UK) Ltd 24,461 Eversheds LLP 20,019

The monthly Transaction Data shows how many applications for new titles, leases, splitting titles, updating existing titles, official copies of the register and search and hold queries (official searches) were received.

Access the full dataset on data.gov.uk: HM Land Registry Monthly Property Transaction Data

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The September Transaction Data will be published at 11am on Friday 19 October 2018.

