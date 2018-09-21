News story
August 2018 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2018.
In August:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,746,970 applications to change or query the Land Register
- The South East topped the table of regional applications with 402,692
HM Land Registry completed 1,746,974 applications in August compared with 1,794,855 in July and 1,671,917 last August, of which:
- 393,233 were applications for register updates compared with 408,138 in July
- 838,122 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 860,123 in July
- 226,859 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 231,386 in July
- 27,275 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 27,245 in July
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|June applications
|July applications
|August applications
|South East
|391,741
|412,457
|402,692
|Greater London
|324,861
|342,764
|327,388
|North West
|189,790
|199,371
|196,595
|South West
|166,626
|175,922
|173,062
|West Midlands
|146,855
|153,247
|149,801
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|128,441
|138,612
|135,462
|East Midlands
|121,551
|129,991
|125,704
|North
|79,945
|84,004
|82,370
|Wales
|77,307
|81,079
|81,297
|East Anglia
|74,017
|77,226
|72,476
|Isles of Scilly
|66
|109
|52
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|72
|73
|75
|Total
|1,701,272
|1,794,855
|1,746,974
Top 5 local authority areas
|Top 5 local authority areas
|June applications
|Top 5 local authority areas
|July applications
|Top 5 local authority areas
|August applications
|Birmingham
|25,724
|Birmingham
|27,538
|Birmingham
|26,892
|City of Westminster
|23,468
|City of Westminster
|22,955
|City of Westminster
|23,912
|Leeds
|19,257
|Leeds
|21,258
|Leeds
|20,833
|Cornwall
|17,591
|Cornwall
|18,581
|Cornwall
|18,367
|Manchester
|16,765
|Manchester
|18,026
|Manchester
|17,578
Top 5 customers
|Top 5 customers
|June applications
|Top 5 customers
|July applications
|Top 5 customers
|August applications
|Enact
|53,868
|Enact
|55,674
|Enact
|56,544
|Infotrack Limited
|29,175
|Infotrack Limited
|30,027
|Infotrack Limited
|30,749
|O’Neill Patient
|26,523
|O’Neill Patient
|28,146
|O’Neill Patient
|27,267
|Optima Legal Services
|26,239
|Optima Legal Services
|26,763
|Optima Legal Services
|24,984
|TM Group (UK) Ltd
|21,465
|TM Group (UK) Ltd
|24,461
|Eversheds LLP
|20,019
The monthly Transaction Data shows how many applications for new titles, leases, splitting titles, updating existing titles, official copies of the register and search and hold queries (official searches) were received.
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The September Transaction Data will be published at 11am on Friday 19 October 2018.
Published 21 September 2018