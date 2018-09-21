August 2018 Transaction Data

In August:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,746,970 applications to change or query the Land Register

The South East topped the table of regional applications with 402,692

HM Land Registry completed 1,746,974 applications in August compared with 1,794,855 in July and 1,671,917 last August, of which:

393,233 were applications for register updates compared with 408,138 in July

838,122 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 860,123 in July

226,859 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 231,386 in July

27,275 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 27,245 in July

Applications by region and country

Region/country June applications July applications August applications South East 391,741 412,457 402,692 Greater London 324,861 342,764 327,388 North West 189,790 199,371 196,595 South West 166,626 175,922 173,062 West Midlands 146,855 153,247 149,801 Yorkshire and the Humber 128,441 138,612 135,462 East Midlands 121,551 129,991 125,704 North 79,945 84,004 82,370 Wales 77,307 81,079 81,297 East Anglia 74,017 77,226 72,476 Isles of Scilly 66 109 52 England and Wales (not assigned) 72 73 75 Total 1,701,272 1,794,855 1,746,974

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 local authority areas June applications Top 5 local authority areas July applications Top 5 local authority areas August applications Birmingham 25,724 Birmingham 27,538 Birmingham 26,892 City of Westminster 23,468 City of Westminster 22,955 City of Westminster 23,912 Leeds 19,257 Leeds 21,258 Leeds 20,833 Cornwall 17,591 Cornwall 18,581 Cornwall 18,367 Manchester 16,765 Manchester 18,026 Manchester 17,578

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers June applications Top 5 customers July applications Top 5 customers August applications Enact 53,868 Enact 55,674 Enact 56,544 Infotrack Limited 29,175 Infotrack Limited 30,027 Infotrack Limited 30,749 O’Neill Patient 26,523 O’Neill Patient 28,146 O’Neill Patient 27,267 Optima Legal Services 26,239 Optima Legal Services 26,763 Optima Legal Services 24,984 TM Group (UK) Ltd 21,465 TM Group (UK) Ltd 24,461 Eversheds LLP 20,019

The monthly Transaction Data shows how many applications for new titles, leases, splitting titles, updating existing titles, official copies of the register and search and hold queries (official searches) were received.

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The September Transaction Data will be published at 11am on Friday 19 October 2018.