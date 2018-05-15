Attacker jailed following Solicitor General’s referral

A man who attacked a woman in her own home has been sent to prison after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his original sentence for being too low.

Steven Ridings, 55, attacked, forcibly restrained, and threatened to kill the victim with kitchen knives.

Ridings was originally sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment suspended for 2 years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. He was also required to fulfil rehabilitation and unpaid work requirements, and a restraining order was made.

Today, after the Solicitor General’s reference, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 21 months in prison.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: