At least six new air defence warships to defend UK waters and boost shipbuilding

The Royal Navy will procure at least six Common Combat Vessels, as part of the system that will replace the current Type 45 destroyers.

This Common Combat Vessel will be the Royal Navy’s first ‘Hybrid’ warship, coordinating uncrewed systems in the air, on the surface and under the sea to deliver more resilient air defence.

The programme will sustain jobs and skills across UK shipyards, with the ship’s adaptable design opening further opportunities for British industry and export partners.

At least six new warships will be built for the Royal Navy under the Defence Investment Plan, delivering the UK’s most advanced maritime air defence capability and keeping British shipyards working for decades to come.

The Common Combat Vessel will replace the current fleet of six Type 45 destroyers, with delivery expected from the early 2030s. Unlike its predecessors, the new warship will act as a control hub for uncrewed systems - extending the Navy’s reach, resilience and firepower without a proportional increase in crew or cost.

Due to be outlined in the forthcoming Defence Investment Plan, these new ships will replace earlier plans for a Type 83 destroyer. Rather than concentrating capability in a small number of large, expensive ships, the Royal Navy’s shift to a hybrid navy will mix crewed and uncrewed capabilities and be more suited to the pace and nature of modern warfare. The funding announced in the DIP allows the National Armaments Director Group to commence the design work that will underpin the fundamental shift in how to deliver Air Defence at and from the sea.

When in service, these CCVs will work alongside eight Type 26 and five Type 31 crewed frigates, as well as Type 91 uncrewed missile platforms, Type 92 uncrewed underwater sensing platforms, Type 93 Extra-Large Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles and Type 94 uncrewed sensor platforms, representing a once in a generation investment in new maritime capability.

It will also sustain and grow the UK’s shipbuilding sector, providing new work for British shipyards and maintaining vital skills. It demonstrates defence as an engine for growth and programmes funded through the Defence Investment Plan are expected to back tens of thousands of new UK jobs.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP said:

Our Royal Navy is a formidable force, operating to protect our nation and our allies in the Atlantic and beyond. These Common Combat Vessels will provide our dedicated sailors with hybrid ships that are designed and built for the increasing threats we face. Developed with exceptional British innovators, the new ships will be British-built, supporting jobs across the nation and giving the Royal Navy a capability built for modern warfare.

The programme will also anchor three new Atlantic programmes - Atlantic Bastion, Atlantic Shield and Atlantic Strike - designed to counter Russian activity in the North Atlantic and High North, protect critical underwater infrastructure, and enhance NATO deterrence.

The CCV’s adaptable design creates opportunities across the UK defence industry and positions the platform for global export potential. The Type 26 frigate, already selected by Australia, Canada, and Norway, demonstrates strong international appetite for British-built warships.