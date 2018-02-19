Asylum Accommodation: Call for Evidence.

The ICIBI has begun work on an inspection of the provision of accommodation to asylum seekers as provided for by Immigration and Asylum Act 1999. The evidence gathering process has started, and the ICIBI will be asking its established stakeholders for their input. However, the Independent Chief Inspector is also keen to receive written evidence from anyone with relevant knowledge, expertise or experience of the areas set out below.

The ICIBI is interested in evidence of good and bad practice, and in particular of any developments since the publication of the Home Affairs Committee report on asylum accommodation in January 2017.

Please email the Chief Inspector: ICIBordersandImmigration@icinspector.gsi.gov.uk

or write to:

ICIBI

5th Floor

Globe House

89 Eccleston Square

London SW1V 1PN



Deadline for submissions: 4 March 2018

The areas the ICIBI plans to examine will include:

Initial allocation of asylum accommodation

Dispersal policy and practice

Accommodation Standards

Handling of asylum decisions

In order to assess how well the Home Office manages the needs of vulnerable individuals, the inspection will focus on the treatment of pregnant women and new mothers. However, the call for evidence extends to all groups.

