Asylum Accommodation: Call for Evidence.
The Independent Chief Inspector calls for evidence on the provision of asylum accommodation.
The ICIBI has begun work on an inspection of the provision of accommodation to asylum seekers as provided for by Immigration and Asylum Act 1999. The evidence gathering process has started, and the ICIBI will be asking its established stakeholders for their input. However, the Independent Chief Inspector is also keen to receive written evidence from anyone with relevant knowledge, expertise or experience of the areas set out below.
The ICIBI is interested in evidence of good and bad practice, and in particular of any developments since the publication of the Home Affairs Committee report on asylum accommodation in January 2017.
Please email the Chief Inspector: ICIBordersandImmigration@icinspector.gsi.gov.uk
or write to:
ICIBI
5th Floor
Globe House
89 Eccleston Square
London SW1V 1PN
Deadline for submissions: 4 March 2018
The areas the ICIBI plans to examine will include:
- Initial allocation of asylum accommodation
- Dispersal policy and practice
- Accommodation Standards
- Handling of asylum decisions
In order to assess how well the Home Office manages the needs of vulnerable individuals, the inspection will focus on the treatment of pregnant women and new mothers. However, the call for evidence extends to all groups.
