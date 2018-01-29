Assessing the impact of medical technologies: apply for funding

The Office for Life Sciences, in partnership with Innovate UK, has up to £1 million to invest in projects that help developers of innovative medicines, medical devices, diagnostics and digital technologies to evaluate their products in a clinical setting.

This competition will allow small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to generate evidence that the products they are developing can meet the priorities of the NHS.

The life sciences sector

Life sciences is one of the most important sectors of the UK economy. More than 5,000 businesses employ around 235,000 people and generate £63.5 billion in turnover.

Over 95% of businesses working in the sector are small. They often find it difficult to generate sufficient evidence to get their products adopted.

In line with NHS priorities

Projects can range from smaller ones looking at the feasibility of collecting data to larger ones that support the actual collection of data.

They must be carried out in the NHS and show how they will impact NHS priorities. This includes to:

reduce cancellations or unnecessary appointments in primary and secondary care

reduce the burden on accident and emergency services, for example, by diverting footfall

improve patient safety and avoid patient harm

speed up diagnosis, such as improving the scope of lower cost diagnostic imaging

enable earlier diagnosis of cancer

support the management of long-term conditions, such as diabetes, chronic pain management, cardiovascular disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Competition information