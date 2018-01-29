News story
Assessing the impact of medical technologies: apply for funding
UK SMEs can apply for a share of up to £1 million to evaluate innovative medical technologies that could help the NHS to meet its priorities.
The Office for Life Sciences, in partnership with Innovate UK, has up to £1 million to invest in projects that help developers of innovative medicines, medical devices, diagnostics and digital technologies to evaluate their products in a clinical setting.
This competition will allow small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to generate evidence that the products they are developing can meet the priorities of the NHS.
The life sciences sector
Life sciences is one of the most important sectors of the UK economy. More than 5,000 businesses employ around 235,000 people and generate £63.5 billion in turnover.
Over 95% of businesses working in the sector are small. They often find it difficult to generate sufficient evidence to get their products adopted.
In line with NHS priorities
Projects can range from smaller ones looking at the feasibility of collecting data to larger ones that support the actual collection of data.
They must be carried out in the NHS and show how they will impact NHS priorities. This includes to:
- reduce cancellations or unnecessary appointments in primary and secondary care
- reduce the burden on accident and emergency services, for example, by diverting footfall
- improve patient safety and avoid patient harm
- speed up diagnosis, such as improving the scope of lower cost diagnostic imaging
- enable earlier diagnosis of cancer
- support the management of long-term conditions, such as diabetes, chronic pain management, cardiovascular disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Competition information
- the competition is open, and the deadline for applications is at midday 21 March 2018
- projects must be led by an SME working alone or with partners, but only the lead business can apply for funding
- we expect projects to range in size between £50,000 and £250,000 and to last up to 10 months
- businesses could attract up to 50% of their costs