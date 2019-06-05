Arrest made following Home Counties waste mountains

A 44-year-old man from Maidenhead, in Berkshire, was held at Eton Wick on 21 May, by Thames Valley Police in connection with large-scale illegal waste tipping across Surrey, west London, Buckinghamshire, Kent and Hampshire.

The spate of incidents started in March this year, and has so far seen 35 incidents of waste deposited unlawfully.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation between the Environment Agency and Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley and Surrey forces.

A tipper lorry and van believed to be involved in the illegal waste operation were seized as part of the operation. The investigation continues, with various lines of enquiry being pursued.

Emma Viner, Area Enforcement Manager for the Environment Agency, said:

We are pleased a suspect has been arrested in connection with a number of suspected large-scale illegal dumping incidents across four counties and west London.

Waste criminals put both the environment and local communities at risk with their reckless actions. The Environment Agency is determined to bring culprits to justice.

We encourage anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Last year, the Environment Agency stopped illegal waste activity at 812 sites – more than two a day, disrupting illegal operators and helping legitimate business to grow.

In 2017/18, the EA made 93 successful waste-crime prosecutions, resulting in 17 prison sentences.