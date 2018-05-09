Arrest as Environment Agency cracks down on waste crime

Environment Agency and Yorkshire & Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit carried out enforcement action at a residential address this morning (Tuesday 9 May 2018) following an in-depth investigation into illegal dumping of waste. One 46 year old male was arrested and evidence was seized.

This arrest follows successful enforcement action taken in April 2017 as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal dumping of 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of waste at 17 sites across the Midlands, North West and North East.

The investigation known as Operation Cesium is looking into illegally dumped baled waste at 17 sites. The investigation will continue with the evidence seized today and is expected to continue for many more months.

Michael Brown, lead investigator, part of the Environment Agency’s National Investigation Team said:

We are determined to tackle waste crime and bring those responsible to account; in this case we are thoroughly following and interrogating the evidence so that we have a robust case to take to court. This investigation is complex, with waste being illegally dumped across many parts of the country, blighting those communities. Some of the sites have already caught fire causing a significant impact on communities, the environment and our emergency service partners. Illegal waste and the criminals behind waste crimes divert as much as £1 billion every year from legitimate businesses and the treasury, which is why we take tough action against serious offenders. In 2016 our prosecutions resulted in fines totalling £8 million. It’s our job to do everything we can investigate these crimes and prosecute those we believe responsible.

Convictions for waste crime can include large fines and a custodial sentence.

DC John Davies, of the Yorkshire & Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said:

We’re committed to working with our partner agencies to effectively investigate and relentlessly disrupt criminal activity. By working together, we can utilise our collective knowledge, experience and powers to bring offenders to justice. This investigation has been ongoing since 2016 and we will continue to examine the evidence to determine the full extent of the suspected offences in efforts to being those responsible to account.

Waste crime is taken extremely seriously. If anyone has information connected to this investigation or suspects other waste crime contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60.